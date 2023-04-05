Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to campaign for CM Bommai not BJP

Sudeep said that his decision to campaign for Basavaraj Bommai is based solely on his personal bond with the Chief Minister rather than any political affiliation.

Popular Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep announced on Wednesday, April 5 that he will campaign for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming state elections but stopped short of extending support for the BJP.

During a press conference held in Bengaluru, Sudeep was flanked by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister K Sudhakar. "I am here today for him (Basavaraj Bommai). I will be campaigning for him and a few of the other candidates recommended by him," Sudeep said.

He emphasised that his decision was based on his personal bond with Bommai rather than any political affiliation "It is not about the party... many people have supported me throughout my life, and one of them is him [Bommai]...It is the gratitude I have for Bommai that has made me decide to support this person today," he said.

Sudeep sought to dissociate himself from the BJP and reiterated several times that he is extending his support to Bommai. "It is for the person and some of the people he wants me to support...I have not said I am standing in support of the party, but I am saying I have a personal connection with this person," he clarified.

The actor's statements point to a campaign within the BJP to promote Bommai as the face of the BJP, even as the party has decided not to project a Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the elections. The campaign with the slogan 'Matthome BJP, Matthomme Bommai' aims to garner support for the Chief Minister. A Twitter handle, a YouTube page and a Facebook page dedicated to the campaign have a series of photos and videos hailing the Chief Minister's policies and achievements.

Sudeep is a popular Kannada actor and the host of the Kannada version of the reality show Big Boss.

Earlier, there were speculations about the actor joining the Congress party after images of him alongside Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar went viral on social media. The images were from Shivakumarâ€™s visit to Sudeepâ€™s house in February. Previously, he had met Bommai in his office in August 2021 and also met Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy before the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018. However, he had not publicly announced support for any party.