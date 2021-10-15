Kannada actor, intellectual GK Govinda Rao passes away, he was 86

Govinda Rao acted in popular TV series and films like Malgudi Days, Mukta Mukta, Jagath Kiladi and others.

Well-known Kannada actor, professor and public intellectual GK Govinda Rao, who featured in the popular Malgudi Days TV series, passed away on Thursday, October 14, in north Karnataka’s Hubballi. He was 86 and was suffering from age-related illness. Reactions poured in from Sandalwood, with many in the film fraternity expressing their sorrow and offering their tribute to Govinda Rao. Some of his popular films and seriesinclude Mukta Mukta (2008), Simhada Mari (1997) and Jagath Kiladi (1998).

Former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Siddaramiah were among those who paid their respects to the late actor and passed on their condolences to his family and friends. Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I'm shocked by the death of Prof GK Govindarao, a senior writer, thinker, actor. My respectful salutations to Prof GK Govindarao who was my well wisher, guide and a dear friend. I too am in sorrow along with his family members, students and his fans about the loss.“

Yeddyurappa also said he was sad to hear the news of Rao’s death, tweeting his condolences.

Actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa on Twitter said, “GK Govinda Rao— progressive thinker & actor— passed away at his daughter’s home in Hubli today. I first met Mr Govinda Rao 16 yrs ago this month while I was studying Kannada theatre; since then, i’ve been impressed by his passionate pro-democracy articulations. He will be missed.”

Senior journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju expressed his sorrow upon learning the news of his death. He tweeted, “Sad to learn about the demise of #GKGovindaRao — teacher, actor, writer, public intellectual, secular fundamentalist and elderly friend. We used to address him as ‘Deshabhaktare’ before the term slipped into narrow crevices and mixed with termites. He fought the good fight. RIP.”

He will be missed pic.twitter.com/LyktVda4ww — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) October 15, 2021

Rao had been a vocal critic of the Sangh Parivar and had expressed his reservations about BJP supporters elevating Prime MInister Narendra Modi to a level where he cannot be criticised. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had publicly endorsed the Congress party.