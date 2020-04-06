Kannada actor ‘Bullet’ Prakash passes away after liver and kidney failure, he was 44

A statement by Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru said that the actor was put on a ventilator on Monday morning.

news Sandalwood

There was commotion outside Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after Sandalwood actor and BJP politician 'Bullet' Prakash passed away following kidney and liver failure.

A statement by Fortis Hospital said that the 44-year-old actor was placed on a ventilator in the morning before he was declared dead at 4:45 pm in the evening. Earlier in the day, the hospital released a statement saying that his condition was deteriorating. "On Monday morning 6th April 2020, we had to put him on a ventilator due to his worsening condition." a statement by the hospital said.

It stated that the actor was admitted to the hospital on March 31. "Bullet Prakash has been admitted at Fortis Hospitals, Cunningham Road on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 with complaints of liver failure, kidney failure and infection," added the statement.

The actor earned the moniker 'Bullet' for his penchant for riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike. He is known for portraying comic roles and has appeared in over 300 films in his career including in Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014). He made his debut in the movie 'Dhruva' released in 2002 and has acted alongside stars including Darshan, Puneet Rajkumar and Upendra. He was a participant in the second season of Kannada reality television show Big Boss. He joined the BJP in 2015 and was welcomed into the party by senior leader R Ashok.

Bullet Prakash underwent weight reduction surgery two years ago. His brother Narayan Swamy was quoted by Kannada television channels as saying he was confident that the actor will recover. "The doctors are doing their best. People are calling us saying there are rumours in the media that he has died. We request the cooperation of people. We will update regularly about his condition," he said.