Kanimozhi to lead DMK protest over Hathras rape case in Chennai

DMK President M K Stalin alleged that the safety of minorities, women and the members of SC/ST community in Uttar Pradesh was questionable.

news Hathras case

The DMK is set to hold a demonstration in Chennai on Monday against the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh government has handled the Hathras rape case. The protest will be held by DMK MP Kanimozhi who leads the party's women's wing at 5pm.

DMK members will be marching up to the Tamil Nadu Governor's residence Raj Bhavan demanding accountability from the government led by Yogi Adityanath in the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in the state. The party is, however, reportedly yet to receive permission from the police for the protest march that has been planned.

DMK President M K Stalin alleged that the safety of minorities, women and the members of SC/ST community in Uttar Pradesh was "generally a question mark." "The media is also feeling a lack of safety. The Centre has a duty to address this and ensure the safety of all," Stalin said in a statement here.

"The DMK Women's Wing has proposed to take out a march to the Raj Bhavan insisting on this," he said, adding, Kanimozhi, Lok Sabha MP, will lead the protest. DMK workers will gather to take out the candle light march seeking justice for the killing of the Hathras Dalit woman, he added.

Lashing out at the UP police for earlier stopping Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, who was pushed to the ground during the confrontation, from proceeding to Hathras, Stalin demanded that the "UP government correct its mistakes and ensure justice for the woman."

It should also "publicly apologise to Rahul Gandhi and the Centre should issue directions to the UP government on this matter," Stalin added.

Monday's protest will also press this demand, he said. Both Kanimozhi and Stalin have been vocal in their dissent against the manner in which the state and Central government have acted following the allegations.