Kancheepuram squash player jumps from first floor to escape her coach's rape attempt

The accused Murugesan (48) is a trainer at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Naduâ€™s stadium while the squash player is a college student.

A 19-year-old squash player in Kancheepuram jumped from the first floor of her coach's house after he allegedly tried to rape her on the night of Sunday, March 5.

According to The New Indian Express, Murugesan had kept one of the student's certificates and had asked her to collect it from his house. A senior police officer told TNIE that Murugesan had attempted to rape her when she went to collect her certificate. However, the student escaped by jumping from the first floor of his house, alerted the police nearby and filed a complaint against him in the Vishnu Kanchi police station.

Murugesan was arrested on Sunday and was handed over to the all women's police station in Kancheepuram. He has been booked on charges of attempt to rape and Section 4 of TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act (penalty for harassment of women). He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, March 6.

Murugesan was a coach at the Perarignar Anna District Sports Stadium managed by Sports Development Authority and was suspended a few months ago over a fight. His suspension was later revoked. The police will also investigate if he has misbehaved with other students as well.