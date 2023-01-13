Kancheepuram college student sexually assaulted at knifepoint

Police told TNM three men have been arrested so far in relation to the case.

news Crime

In a horrific case of gangrape, a woman student from a private college was raped by four men at knifepoint in Tamil Naduâ€™s Kancheepuram district on the evening of Thursday, January 12. According to early reports, the perpetrators came across the survivor and her male friend in a secluded area in Kundu Kulam near the college campus. They threatened her with a knife before assaulting her.

Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar told TNM that three of the perpetrators have been taken into custody and the fourth is still absconding.

Early reports also say that the assault happened in a sugarcane field which is located barely 200 metres from the college campus. The survivorâ€™s friend took her home and filed a police complaint with the help of a relative.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.