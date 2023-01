Kancheepuram college student sexually assaulted at knifepoint

Police told TNM three men have been arrested so far in relation to the case.

In a horrific case of gangrape, a woman student from a private college was raped by four men at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district on the evening of Thursday, January 12. According to early reports, the perpetrators came across the survivor and her male friend in a secluded area in Kundu Kulam near the college campus. They threatened her with a knife before assaulting her.

Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar told TNM that three of the perpetrators have been taken into custody and the fourth is still absconding.

Early reports also say that the assault happened in a sugarcane field which is located barely 200 metres from the college campus. The survivor’s friend took her home and filed a police complaint with the help of a relative.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.