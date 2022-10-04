Kanam Rajendran unanimously elected CPI's Kerala Secretary for third time



Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanam Rajendran was, on Monday, October 3, unanimously elected as the state secretary of the party's Kerala unit for a third successive term at the CPI state conference in Thiruvananthapuram. The 71-year-old leaderâ€™s term is for three years.

The CPI is the second biggest constituent in the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) led Left Democratic Front (LDF). In the run-up to the conference, there were speculations that Rajendran will not be given an easy run and will have to fight it out to the post, especially after former top leaders and former Ministers C Divakaran and KE Ismail expressed keenness to contest. However, the duo turned to be at the receiving end as they were both removed from the State Council on account of them both being above the age of 75. According to the age guidelines of the party, those who are above the age of 75 will have to remain out of the decision-making bodies and will be given the tag of 'senior leader'.

Kanam Rajendran became the state secretary of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) - the youth wing of CPI - when he was 19-years-old. Later, he was made part of the CPI State Council when he was 21-years-old, and at the age of 25, he entered the CPI State Secretariat. He also held the positions of CPI Kottayam district secretary; a two time MLA; State secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State Council; later, AITUC national vice president. He is also the president of C Achutha Menon foundation, as well as one of the founders of the film societies in the State.

