Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda to take part in SAI trials for race track

The athlete had earlier declined to participate in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) trials as the two sports are very different from each other.

Srinivasa Gowda, the Kambala jockey who rose to fame after his race timings caught the attention of the media, has finally agreed to take part in race trials conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Though Srinivasa had earlier said that he had no interest in track events, he later agreed to participate in the trials.

Speaking to TNM, Srinivasa’s father said that he would give the trial at the synthetic track in Moodabidri. “The Kambala season is still ongoing. After the races, which end in the first week of March, Srinivasa needs to take some rest. Then we will go for trials and consider joining training based on the trials.”

Srinivasa has bagged 39 medals in the current Kambala season, which runs between November and March, reported Deccan Herald. There are three more races that Srinivasa will attend, and try to break the current record of most medals in a season. He is currently the frontrunner for the season.

The Kambala jockey had recently met with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who praised Srinivasa’s achievements. Yediyurappa hailed him for his Kambala performance, for which he won several medals. The Chief Minister had also given Srinivasa a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

Initially, the athlete had declined to take part in the trials to run on the track, as the two are very different sports and take place on different terrains. Though he was widely compared to Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, he denied any comparisons with world famous runners, and credited the speed to “well looked after buffaloes.”

However, the media and social media calculated that his 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds dash with the buffaloes was faster than Usain Bolt’s world record. Bolt holds the current world record for 100 metres in 9.58 seconds.

But some criticised the comparison as lacking merit since Srinivasa had the support of the buffaloes and was running on the field instead of on a synthetic track. Meanwhile, another Kambala racer, Nishanth Shetty beat Srinivasa Gowda’s record a few days after it was made, running 143 metres in 13.6 seconds.

Nishanth also denied any comparisons with Bolt. “We cannot compare sprint and Kambala as there are a lot of differences between the two events,” he told the media.