Kamal Haasan writes scathing open letter, compares opening TASMAC shops to genocide

In a statement on Thursday, actor and politician Kamal Haasan alleged that liquor shops were opened to distract residents from their suffering.

news Coronavirus

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, accusing the leaders of embarking on 'hairbrained plans bordering on genocide'. His anger was directed at the decision to open TASMAC outlets across the state, even as Tamil Nadu continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday alone, TASMAC sold 20 litres of alcohol worth Rs.170 crore and little to no physical distancing was followed in most districts. Visuals of men crammed into small spaces as they stood in lines to purchase liquor have now become viral and experts are now concerned that this could lead to a 'TASMAC cluster'.

In a scathing statement on Thursday, the actor and politician alleged that liquor shops were opened to distract residents from their suffering.

"The Tamil Nadu government's decision to open liquor shops was like sending wounded, hungry and misdirected soldiers to battle a fully prepared army of armed and lethal giants. Just to get their usual but illegal cut (bribe) and to distract the suffering populace from asking embarrassing questions, our listless government has taken this decision," he said.

He also sarcastically noted that the government must believe that the state will get over COVID-19 with their survival instincts. "Why else would they continuously embark on hairbrained plans bordering on genocide?" he asked.

Kamal further alleged that the AIADMK government was moving far from ideals set by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and claimed that the current leaders were at best, a pride of predators, who have forgotten their 'Amma'.

My Beloved People of Thamizh Nadu #தாங்குமாதமிழகம் pic.twitter.com/ZHEDnjAsdw — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2020

In the two-page letter, he pointed out that while the government on one side donated pure gold Thalis (Mangalsutras) to its poor brides, on the other end, it allowed unemployed men to become dependent on alcohol.

"He (a person dependent on alcohol) willingly plucks the mangalsutra from his wife's neck in his delirium tremens (confusion as a result of alcohol withdrawal). He will promptly hawk it to buy your hooch. The fine little vicious cycle you have here, honourable CM!" the actor wrote.

"You, the Tamil Nadu government, are warned of probable international genocide. What you have done is a crime," he warns.

Kamal also chastises residents of the state in the letter, alleging that by exchanging votes for money, they have leased out their lives and livelihood for five years. He, however, also appeals to them to do away with these 'criminals'.

"You can do that magic, my people of Tamil Nadu," he appealed.