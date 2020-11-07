Kamal Haasan turns 66: Shruti, Akshara, Suhasini post nostalgic pics

The photos show Kamal Haasan at various stages in his life, from childhood to fatherhood.

news Kamal Haasan

Family members of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is known as Ulaganayakan among his fans, have shared nostalgic images of the veteran actor and wished him on his 66th birthday on Saturday.

Kamal Haasan's elder daughter, actor and singer Shruti Haasan, wished her father by posting a monochrome image from her childhood. In the picture, Kamal Haasan is seen carrying his toddler daughter Shruti, and the photo has won the hearts of many fans. She also captioned it, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest Kamal Haasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. I can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world.”

His younger daughter, actor Akshara, wished her father and said that he has set the best example for not just her but for millions of people. She wrote on Instagram, “Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji.”

Another member of the Haasan family, actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam also shared pictures of Kamal Haasan from his childhood. A monochrome picture shows Kamal Hasaan standing along with his mother. She also shared a picture of the Haasan family that appeared in the Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan and captioned it, “Happy birthday from the HASAN’s to The Hasan”.