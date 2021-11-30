Kamal Haasan not discharged from hospital yet, photo from 2 years ago, MNM clarifies

A photo is doing the rounds claiming that Kamal Haasan, who had tested positive for coronavirus recently, has been discharged.

With a photograph doing the rounds claiming that Kamal Haasan has been discharged from the hospital, his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has issued a clarification on the same. MNM spokesperson Murali Abbas said, “Kamal Haasan has not yet been discharged from the hospital. But, he is fine. We are hoping that he will return home soon with full recovery.”

“The photo that is being circulated on social media is from two years ago when he returned home after a foot surgery at Apollo Hospital,” the clarification added. It is also important to note that the photo in question shows a clean-shaven Kamal whereas he presently sports a beard. MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan was admitted to a hospital four days ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Kamal, who was in the US for the launch of his Khadi brand 'House of Khadder' tested positive after he returned to India.

The 67-year old actor-politician had shared his diagnosis on social media earlier this week. He is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Center. In a statement issued on Friday, November 26, AG Mourya, Vice President, MNM, said Kamal is stable. "Kamal Haasan is admitted to 'Sri Ramachandra Medical Center' and is recovering well. Heartfelt gratitude to all who are praying for his speedy recovery, his condition continues to be stable and we thank you all for your prayers and concern," the statement read.

Earlier, the actor had said he had a mild cough following his return from the US. "I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," he had posted on Twitter. On the work front, Kamal will be seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Vikram and Indian 2.

With IANS and PTI inputs