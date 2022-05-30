Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj meet with Rajinikanth ahead of Vikram release

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Vikram’ stars actors Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kamal Haasan in the lead, while Suriya has been roped in for a special cameo role.

Flix Kollywood

Kamal Haasan, who has been busy promoting Vikram, met his friend, superstar Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence on Sunday, May 29. Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, will be released in theatres worldwide on June 3.

On Sunday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and DMK leader R Mahendran were also among the members of team Vikram who met Rajinikanth, who reportedly had a long chat with the team, and extended his warm wishes ahead of the film's release. The photos from their meeting have gone viral on social media. As per reports, the team met actor Rajinikanth to invite him to a special premiere of the highly-anticipated movie.

Other clips that were shot during the promotional activities held for Vikram are also being widely circulated online. In one of the viral clips featuring Kamal Haasan in a press conference, the actor, who is fondly known as ‘Ulaganayagan’, reveals that his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International will bankroll actor Vijay’s film soon.

When asked about working with actor Vijay, who is also known as ‘Thalapathy’, Kamal Haasan said that they have roped in another star (Suriya) for a cameo role in Vikram, but expressed that his production banner will be bankrolling Vijay’s film. In an interview with television host DD, Kamal said that Raaj Kamal Film International will also continue to work with actor Suriya. Clips from the interview have been circulated widely online.

Team Vikram wanted to keep the news of Suriya’s cameo as a surprise for fans, but a video of Suriya meeting Kamal Haasan went viral online. Following speculations, director Lokesh confirmed the news about Suriya’s cameo performance during the trailer launch of Vikram.

The action film Vikram will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, the film has music by Anirudh.

The mutual in me is partying



BTW @Suriya_offl to continue working with @RKFI pic.twitter.com/YjATDXECXE — மாறா (@a__tweets2) May 29, 2022

(With IANS inputs)