Kamal Haasan joins sci-fi film Project K alongside Prabhas

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ already has big stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Flix Entertainment

In a major announcement, the makers of Project K revealed on Sunday, June 25 that actor Kamal Haasan will be a part of the film. Project K is a multilingual sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film already has big stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Prabhas will be playing the lead role in the film.

In a statement expressing his excitement about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan said, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Aswani Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Mr. Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K.”

“Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K . With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

Welcoming Kamal onboard, actor Prabhas posted on Instagram, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.”

Director Nag Ashwin said that it was a huge honour to attempt to do something new with an actor like Kamal who has done so many iconic roles. “We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come onboard and complete our world.”

It is speculated that Kamal will be playing the role of an antagonist in Project K.

The film’s producer Aswani Dutt said, “It was always a dream for me to work with Mr. Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With Project K now it’s a dream come true. It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together – Mr. Kamal Haasan and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career.”