Kamal Haasan condemns violence against right-wing groups, calls it 'deeply shocking'

In the wake of the NIA crackdown against Popular Front of India (PFI), several instances of violence against members of the BJP, Hindu Munnani Katchi and RSS were reported

In the backdrop of the arrest of Popular Front of India (PFI) functionaries in Coimbatore by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of a nation-wide crackdown, incidents of violence against BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani Katchi members have been reported in the city and other parts of Tamil Nadu since Friday, September 23. Actor-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan issued a statement on Sunday, September 25, saying that incidents of petrol bombs and arson against BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani Katchi members are “deeply shocking”. He further added that, “None of the mysterious figures who took part in this violence have been arrested. No one who believes in democracy will remain silent when such incidents happen. These kinds of incidents have the capacity to turn into a very large scale riot.”

Kamal also said that, “MAIAM is not a fan of the BJP, but we are followers of democracy. Attempting to win through violence is an animal instinct. No one with such animal instincts should be able to roam free in the country.” The actor-politician further added that under no circumstances would MAIAM allow the culture of violence to take root in Tamil Nadu and asked that the state government and police “suppress the culture of bombs and riots with an iron first. Law and order and peace need to be safeguarded.”

The previous day, on Saturday, state BJP president K Annamalai also reacted to the violence and wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah. In his letter, Annamalai asked that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issue directives to the state government to ensure protection to “the potential victims” and to ensure law and order is maintained till the situation is neutralised.

Have written to our Hon HM Shri @amitshah avl on the deteriorating law & order situation in our state, Tamil Nadu.

Petrol Bomb, Damaging private property have become the norm for anti- national forces which DMK govt is finding it hard to reign them in.

On Friday morning, unidentified persons hurled a Molotov cocktail at a shop located in Coimbatore, owned by Rathnapuri BJP secretary Mohan. Broken pieces of a bottle and a wick were found in front of the shop's shutter. The same day, four vehicles owned by two BJP functionaries and a Hindu Munnani worker in Pollachi were damaged. Further, in Tiruppur district, stones were pelted at a factory owned by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary. However, on Saturday, two men affiliated to a Hindutva group — Bharat Sena — were arrested for allegedly waylaying and assaulting a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the PFI.

In his letter to Amit Shah, Annamalai said, “I would like to bring to your kind attention the safety concerns of leaders and karyakartas of BJP, RSS and other Sangh Parivar organisations in Tamil Nadu.” Annamalai also said that, “The recent attacks on our leaders and karyakartas can be reasonably attributed to the actions taken by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Popular Front of India (PFI).”

