Kamal Haasan calls for action against Chennai builder who built substandard flat

Kamal Haasan has appealed to CM Stalin to ensure justice to the persons who purchased the poorly constructed flats.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, requesting him to take swift action against Jain Housing and Construction following complaints of ceilings collapsing at their project Jains Westminster in Chennai’s Saligramam.

He said, “What do you call home? I am bringing this heart-wrenching video to the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @CMOTamilnadu. This layer of instability calls into question the safety of thousands of lives. I request you to take strict action against those who failed to provide quality housing and also to get due justice to the victims.”

Jains Westminster flat, which was fully constructed and handed over to owners in 2015, houses around 500 families. The residents told TNM that ceilings started to cave in at individual flats in July 2021. However, instances of concrete with iron rods falling from the ceilings of the building have been frequent since July 31 this year. The residents also alleged that the builders were not responding to their complaints. They filed a police complaint against the builder for substandard construction.

The residents, who have shelled out money from their pockets for carrying out repair works, are demanding that the builder reimburse them and mend the structural defects.