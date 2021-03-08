Kamal Haasan accuses DMK of copying MNMâ€™s ideas after Stalin unveils â€˜vision documentâ€™

Kamal Haasan had announced months ago that if voted to power, MNM will provide a monthly honorarium for homemakers.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Minutes after DMK President MK Stalin announced his big electoral promises for Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan accused the DMK of lifting MNMâ€™s ideas. His accusation was based on his earlier announcement on providing honorarium for homemakers in the state. According to reports, Kamal Haasan said that the DMKâ€™s Vision Document is a copy of his partyâ€™s agenda and pointed out that he had announced 50 lakh jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu four days ago.

Speaking at a public meeting, he reiterated that the reason he keeps saying this was because â€˜they will claim that they came up with these ideasâ€™. Calling the election day as â€˜bhogiâ€™ which is synonymous in Tamil culture to get rid of old things to make way and space for new and better things, Kamal Haasan said that this April 6, it is time for the old parties to make way.

Calling the Dravidian parties a â€˜corrupt conglomerateâ€™, Kamal Haasan also urged people to vote for MNM to â€˜save the stateâ€™. He also stated that it was disappointing to see the Congress, which has a legacy of fighting against the British, siding with â€˜looters like the DMKâ€™.

On Sunday, MK Stalin unveiled the 10-year vision document of DMK in a massive rally in Trichy, with seven big promises under various heads. â€˜Stalinin 7 Urudhimozhigalâ€™ or â€˜Stalinâ€™s seven promisesâ€™ touch upon economy, agriculture, rural and urban development, social justice, water, education and health.

Apart from the Rs 1,000 honorarium (urimai thogai - amount as a right of women) to homemakers, Stalinâ€™s vision document also promised to increase Tamil Naduâ€™s per capita income to Rs 4 lakh, tripling the stateâ€™s expenditure on education and health, putting an end to the practise of manual scavenging and doubling scholarship amounts for students from the SC, ST and OBC communities.