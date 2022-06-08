Kamal gifts Rolex to Suriya, Apache bikes to asst directors after Vikram's success

Following the release of Vikram, which has garnered positive responses from audiences and critics alike, Kamal Haasan also gifted the director with a car.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film starred actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Kamal Haasan in the lead, while actor Suriya was roped in for a special cameo, to essay the role of Rolex.

As per an IANS report, the film, which continues to do brisk business across the globe, has crossed the $2 million mark in the US, something very rare for a Tamil film. In the United Arab Emirates, Vikram has reportedly taken the second biggest opening for an Indian movie in 2022 after KGF 2.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the film's crew. Actor Sivakarthikeyan was the latest to congratulate the film's cast and crew. Calling Vikram a total blast, the actor showered praises on actor Kamal Haasan for his swag and on director Lokesh for the manner in which he had made the film. He also went on to congratulate the other members of the team on Twitter. “#Vikram. Total blast. @ikamalhaasan sir swag, @Dir_Lokesh making, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv terrific stunts, #FaFa @VijaySethuOffl performances, @Suriya_offl sir surprise, -all made it an amazing ride.Congrats to entire team, @rkfi @turmericmediaTM on the massive success,”Sivakarthikeyan tweeted.

Earlier this week, actor Karthi also took to social media to heap praises on team Vikram. “Vikram - as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our Kamal Haasan sir! It's such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout." The actor also spoke about the performances of the other members of the cast. He said, "Fahadh Faasil never lets his intensity drop. Vijay Sethupathi brings out a new shade of baddie."

Praising the music composer, Karthi said, "Anirudh, what a background score. He makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful." He also spoke about his brother Suriya's performance. He said, "Finally, man Rolex sir was SCARY. Director Lokesh, you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience."

Vikram hit the big screens on June 3.

