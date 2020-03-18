Kalvakuntla Kavitha to file nomination as MLC from Nizamabad on Wednesday

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was earlier considered for the Rajya Sabha ticket from the TRS.

Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP), Kalvakuntla Kavitha, is likely to file her nomination as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad constituency.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is expected to file her nomination at 11 am on Wednesday.

The seat fell empty after R Bhupathi Reddy, a former TRS leader, was disqualified, after he defected to the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018. She is likely to get the MLC seat unopposed.

Kavitha's name had recently done the rounds as a choice for the Rajya Sabha ticket from the TRS, but KCR had surprised many, when her name was not in the list.

The TRS announced incumbent K Keshava Rao and senior leader K R Suresh Reddy as its nominees in the biennial election to fill two vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from the state. While Keshava Rao is a close aide of KCR, Suresh Reddy served as Speaker of the Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh and had quit the Congress to join TRS in 2018.

According to reports, KCR decided against nominating Kavitha as his nephew J Santosh Kumar, was already in the Rajya Sabha.

Kavitha is the former Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad. She lost the parliamentary elections to D Arvind of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a major upset for the TRS. Close to 200 turmeric farmers had entered the poll fray to highlight their demand for a national turmeric board, which seemed to have affected the number of votes that would have been polled in favour of Kavitha in December 2018.

KCR's son and nephew, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao, are presently legislators from Sircilla and Siddipet respectively and are also part of the state cabinet.

While KTR holds key portfolios including Information Technology (IT) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Harish Rao is the state's Finance Minister.

