Kallakurichi school reopens over four months after violence over student’s death

The Madras High Court granted permission for resuming physical classes at the school for classes 9 to 12, months after the school was vandalised after a student’s death.

The Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and the Sakthi ECR international school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi reopened for physical classes on Monday, December 5, after remaining closed for nearly 145 days. The school and its premises had witnessed large-scale protests and violence after the death of a Class 12 student of the school earlier in July. Protesters vandalised the school and torched its buses on July 17 after the death of a girl student on July 13.

The Madras High Court on November 30 granted permission for the resumption of physical classes in the school for classes 9 to 12, on a trial basis for a period of one month, LiveLaw reported. Justice R Suresh Kumar said that since the students in higher grades have to give their half-yearly exams this month, classes need to be resumed for them. However, regarding the lower grades from kindergarten to Class 8, the court observed that it “may not be conducive to have a pleasant atmosphere in the school from the point of view of the parents,” after “the extraordinary situation that was prevailing in the school premises and the locality a few months back.”

A joint inspection committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government had conducted an inspection of the school and its premises, and gave the green signal for its reopening. Barring the third floor, the district administration had given permission for the school to resume classes on the ground, first and second floors of the block. Permission has not been granted for block B even though it is ready to accommodate students. Blocks C and D are still unfit for functioning and are under repair. The District Collector of Kallakurichi Sravan Kumar Jatavath told media persons that security arrangements have been put in place prior to the reopening on Monday.

