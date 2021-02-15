Kajal Aggarwal shares photos from simple Valentine’s Day dinner at Pollachi mess

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted pictures of herself with husband Gautam Kitchlu dining at a small eatery in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

Flix Cinema

On Valentine’s Day, actor Kajal Aggarwal tweeted a photo with her husband Gautam Kitchlu to give her fans a sneak peek into their celebration. Before giving away the location of the date night, she posted a photo asking her fans to guess the place. Much to everyone’s surprise, she revealed that the date was at an eatery called Shanti Mess in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. She also shared the photos on her Instagram Stories.

Valentine’s date night. Any guesses for where we were? pic.twitter.com/Sxxh658dpX — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 14, 2021

In the caption for the tweet, Kajal introduced Shanti Akka and Balakumar Anna, who are presumably the owners of the eatery. She not only mentioned that the couple’s “utmost love” was the reason behind the consistency and delectable flavours of the food, but also revealed that she has been visiting the outlet for nine years. According to the actor’s post, the place has been serving delicious food for over 27 years now.

My absolute favourite Shanti mess in Pollachi. That’s Shanti akka and Balakumar anna,serving us with utmost love.That’s the reason why their food has consistently been delicious since the past 27years and I’ve been going to their adorable little outlet since 9 years! @kitchlugpic.twitter.com/9eJesMI926 February 14, 2021

In one picture, Kajal and Gautam are seen seated at a table smiling as Balakumar waits to serve them. The two of them pose with Balakumar and Shanti for the second photo.

The tweet managed to garner the attention of fans within the first few hours of posting. Fans appreciated the actor for supporting local businesses like Shanti Mess. They also praised Kajal for the thoughtful appreciation for Balakumar and Shanti. “That’s so sweet of you to respect and support them, certainly you are so down to earth,” a fan wrote in the comments. Another fan called it “a great gesture of appreciation.”

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal is preparing for multiple releases. The most anticipated among the lot is director Shankar’s Indian 2, in which she will share screen space with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh. Kajal also has Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and Acharya in Telugu with Chiranjeevi. She will reportedly play the role of Vishnu Manchu’s sister in the upcoming Telugu film Mosagallu, which is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu.