Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Instagram thrills fans

From her engagement to her role in ‘Acharya’, Kajal answered several questions from her fans.

Flix Entertainment

On Sunday, actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and engaged in a fun chat with her fans by conducting a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. Delighted with the personal interaction with their star, her fans put forward several questions related to both her professional and personal life.

When a fan asked for her engagement picture, Kajal shared an unseen picture in which her then boyfriend Gautam is seen putting a ring on her finger on their engagement day. Another fan asked her to share a pic with her bestie and Kajal shared a picture from her wedding with a group of friends. To another question about a pic with her boyfriend, Kajal shared a nine-year-old photo with Gautam from a party. When asked how she met Gautam, she replied with a group pic saying “Through common friends”.

When a fan asked about her favourite place in Chennai, Kajal instantly replied that she is a foodie and named a couple of food joints in Chennai. To a question about her sister Nisha, Kajal replied, “Soulmate, Lifeline”.

To another question about any difference in her life post-marriage, the actor replied, “Heightened sense of responsibility for not just myself, anymore. Prioritising my partner over everyone and everything.” On being asked if she will continue doing films, the actor said, “Of course I will! #firstlove. Let’s break patriarchy, high time?”

Kajal shared a picture with her pet Shy when a fan asked her to share a picture with a person who makes her smile every time. When asked about her role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, she replied that it was “fabulous” and to another question about her film Mosagallu, she replied, “Ahh Super interesting. Wait for it. Excited”.

On the career front, Kajal has Acharya, Mosagallu, Indian 2 and Mumbai Saga in her kitty. In Mosagallu, she shares screen space with Vishnu Manchu. The star cast of the film also includes Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty in important roles. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film is a bilingual that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously.

Kajal is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the megastar in dual roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal also plays a pivotal role in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. She also has Paris Paris, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Queen, awaiting release. It’s been over a year since the project was completed but it still hasn’t managed to find a release date yet.

As per the latest reports, Kajal is all set to reunite with director Deekay for a yet-untitled horror flick. Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in the Tamil romantic comedy Kavalai Vendam, which also starred Jiiva.

(Content provided by Digital Native)