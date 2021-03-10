Kadapa steel plant project in Andhra Pradesh gets environmental clearances

Kadapa Steel Plant will be a joint venture between Liberty Steel India and the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Union government on Tuesday gave environmental clearances to set up the Kadapa Steel plant. The clearance comes four months after the Andhra Pradesh government filed an application seeking the same.

The state government had submitted the proposal on December 20, 2020 to grant environmental clearances for Kadapa Steel Plant and sent amendments on January 29, 2021.

The Andhra government had attached a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment to these proposals.

According to an official statement issued by the state government, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meetings on the proposals were held in December and February, and were favorably disposed towards the government proposals and action plans.

The board conducted a comprehensive review of the proposals and finally approved them.

Under the green belt development plan, 34% of land, which translates to 484.4 hectares, has been allocated and 12,10,000 seedlings will be planted in five years.

The Andhra government has made proposals to set up AP High-Grade Steels Ltd. (steel plant) at Sunnapurallapalle and Peddananduluru villages in Kadapa district, with an aim to produce three million metric tonnes per year, including 84.7 MW of electricity generation in the first phase.

The state had decided to set up the steel plant as a joint venture and had selected Liberty Steel India as their partners based on recommendations by SBICap. In the first phase the project is expected to cost Rs 10,082 crore and another Rs 6,000 crore will be spent in the second phase. The production capacity is expected to be doubled in the second phase of the project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the steel plant in Kadapa district's Jammalamadugu mandal on December 23, 2019. The plant is set to be established on and around 3,295 acres of land and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) will supply the required iron ore.

(With IANS Inputs)