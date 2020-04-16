K’taka reports 34 new cases in a day, biggest single day jump in state

There have been over 300 cases reported in the state with the death toll at 13 as of Thursday morning.

Karnataka has seen the biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases with 34 more individuals having been confirmed to be positive between Wednesday and Thursday.

As per a bulletin released by the health department officials, the total in the state has risen to 313 from 279. The new cases have been reported in Belagavi (17), Vijayapura (7), Bengaluru (5), Mysuru (3), Gadag (1), and Kalaburagi (1). Other than in Bengaluru and Mysuru, most of the cases are contacts of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet.

One death was reported on Wednesday from Bengaluru and was identified as P 195. A 66-year-old man who had first been admitted to a private hospital with symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). He was later shifted to Victoria Hospital, in Bengaluru on April 9 and had been on ventilatory support since April 10. He succumbed to the illness on April 15. The man reportedly had a history of travel from Manipur to Bengaluru on March 12.

On Sunday there was an increase in cases by 17, 15 cases on Monday, 13 on Tuesday, 19 on Wednesday and 34 on Thursday.

Eight districts in the state have been identified as hotspots: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, and Bidar.

The state government had earlier announced that District-level Medical Expert Committees will be constituted to help curb the spread of the disease. The committees will be composed of medical experts from various specialities including anaesthesia, cardiology, general medicine, and pulmonary medicine specialities. There will be experts from both private and public healthcare sectors.

The number of positive cases in India stands at 12,761 as of Thursday afternoon. In an effort to contain the spread of the virus, the nationwide lockdown was extended until May 3. Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and officials have stated that everyone must wear masks or face covers when in public. A ban has also been issued against the sale of liquor and tobacco products.

Areas which are not hotspots for COVID-19 will have some restrictions relaxed after April 20.