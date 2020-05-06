K’taka customers late on paying electricity bills to receive measures for assistance

This is one among a slew of compensation measures announced by the Karnataka government for sectors who have been facing losses due to the lockdown.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced incentives for consumers who pay their electricity bills on time and also announced measures for those who are unable to do so. The state government added that incentives and concessions will be given to the consumers who pay the bills in the stipulated time and those who pay the bills in advance.

The government said that there will be a reduction in the interest on the amount for the delayed payment and an opportunity will be provided for the payment of the balance bill amount in instalments.

The government, in an official release, stated that electricity connections will not be disconnected till June 30 for the consumers who have not paid the balance amount of electricity bill.

However, officials have not specified what incentives will be given for those who pay their bills on time or in advance.

An official from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) told TNM that the consumers will be billed in the month of May for the past two months, March and April, combined.

Meanwhile, for MSMEs, who have also suffered production losses due to the lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to waive the monthly fixed charges of electricity bills for two months. “The payment of fixed charges in the electricity bills of the large industries will be deferred without penalty and interest for a period of two months,” the government release said.

These announcements were a part of a slew of compensation measures announced by the Karnataka government on Wednesday for sectors who have been facing losses due to the lockdown, like farmers, hospitality service providers, auto and taxi drivers, flower growers etc.

It was earlier reported that the Karnataka government held consultations with experts to help mitigate the social and economic impact of COVID-19 in the state.

The Planning Department, with the help of Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) and Data Analytics Centre and with the help of interns and the faculty support, is trying to design the projects to conduct impact analysis across the divisions on various issues, the concept note said.

What is required is an immediate assessment of the current situation and, with new ideas, design short, medium and long-term policies, it said.

During the lockdown period, production almost came to a standstill in the state, whose GDP at current prices is estimated (2019-20) at 15,50,297 crore and the average per day works out to be Rs 4300 crore.

It is assumed that the loss would continue for a longer period if the lockdown is extended and even after that, it will require some time for revival.

