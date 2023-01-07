â€˜K Surendran will stay, lead BJP in Lok Sabha pollsâ€™, confirms Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar, who is the BJP Kerala in charge, is in the state to vitalise the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the party has never thought of removing K Surendran as the state President. Javadekar is the partyâ€™s Kerala in charge and is currently in the state to vitalise the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Javadekar on Saturday, January 7, while inaugurating a meeting at the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency said that the party has never mooted such a move and it is the CPI(M) and the Congress who are behind this speculative campaign that Surendran will be removed.

Javadekar, instead, praised Surendran for the work he has been doing in the state. He added that it will be Surendran who will be leading the party in the next Lok Sabha polls. The Kerala BJP is caught in factional feuds, but Surendran has the blessings of Union Minister V Muraleedharan, IANS reported. With Javadekar categorically placing complete faith in Surendran, the efforts of the anti-Surendran camp seem to have come unstuck, the report added.

"Surendran will lead the party (in the elections). Committees will be expanded from the booth level ahead of this. Surendran is a fighting leader," he said. Surendran took over the post of state President in February 2020. He replaced PS Sreedharan Pillai who was appointed as Mizoram Governor in October 2019.

Surendran had faced consecutive election defeats in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He was defeated from Konni in Pathanamthitta district in the 2021 Assembly elections. He had also lost Manjeswar in Kasaragod, another constituency in which he contested.

The BJP, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders campaigning in the state, faced election setbacks in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Surendran had bagged 46,506 votes in the elections in which he was the party candidate from the Pathanamthitta district.