Justice M Duraiswamy named Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court

The appointment will take effect from September 13, the date of incumbent Munishwar Nath Bhandariâ€™s retirement.

With Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari set to retire, the President announced on Monday, September 5 that Justice M Duraiswamy will be temporarily filling in the vacancy as Acting Chief Justice. The appointment will take effect from September 13, the date of Bhandariâ€™s retirement. The appointment order was made via a gazette notification, earlier today.

Justice M Duraiswamy has worked as a junior under Justice AS Venkatachalamoorthy, former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. He then practised as an advocate at the Madras High Court and was also appointed as the Central Government Standing Counsel from 1997 to 2000. In March 2009, he was elevated to the position of additional judge at the Madras High Court and finally as a judge in the same court in March 2011.

He is set to take over from Munishwar Natth Bhandari, who took up his current office as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Feb 14, 2022. Bhandari began his judicial career as a judge in the Rajasthan High Court before he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. He has practised in the Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur and Jaipur, Central Administrative Tribunal, Jaipur. He also practised in the Supreme Court where he specialised in constitutional, civil, service, labour, criminal and arbitration matters. In November 2021, he was transferred to the Madras High Court where he performed his duties as the acting chief justice until he took up the post officially.