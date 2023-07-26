Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur appointed as Chief Justice of Andhra HC

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. An order to this effect was passed by the President, on July 24. On July 6, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had recommended the appointments of Chief Justices for seven High Courts, including Andhra Pradesh High Court. While the collegium, in February, recommended the elevation of Justice Thakur as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, it was not acted upon by the government.

Justice Thakur, judge of the Bombay High Court, was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh fell vacant on May 19 consequent upon the elevation of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to the Supreme Court. Justice Thakur was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir in 2013 and is the senior-most Judge in his parent High Court. In June 2022, he was transferred to the Bombay High Court and has been functioning there since then.

The President, in his July 24 order, has also appointed Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court. Justice Upadhyaya, judge of the Allahabad High Court, was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay arose recently consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka. Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2011 and is a senior puisne Judge in his parent High Court. He has acquired experience of more than 11 years in dispensing justice in the largest High Court in the country.

A communique issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice late Monday said, â€œVide Notifications of even number dated 24.07.2023, in exercise of power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: 1. Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, and 2. Shri Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge of the Bombay High Court (PHC: J&K and Ladakh), appointed as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court."