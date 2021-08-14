Justice for deaf athlete dropped by SAI, HC allows her to take part in Poland event

Sameeha, who has an outstanding track record was allegedly dropped by the Sports Authority of India as it was unwilling to send a female athlete alone with five male athletes to Poland.

The Madras High Court on Friday, August 13, ordered the All India Sport Council for the Deaf (AISCD) to allow 18-year-old Sameeha Barwin, a deaf athlete, to participate in the fourth World Deaf Athletics Championship to be held in Poland between August 23 and August 28. Sameeha, who has an outstanding track record, and is the only female sportsperson among Indian athletes to be selected during the national trials, was allegedly dropped by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as it was unwilling to send a female athlete alone with five male athletes to Poland. The case came up for hearing before Justice R Mahadevan on Friday and was thoroughly considered by the court, which also reviewed the past records of the athlete with hearing impairment, who hails from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

Justice Mahadevan noted that there was extreme urgency in this case, as the sport federations were finalising the list of athletes going to Poland by Saturday, August 14. The court further said that during the trials in New Delhi in July 2019, Sameeha cleared the 5.5-metre mark, surpassing the required mark of 4.25 metres. “Even going by past records, Sameeha has won 11 gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal from several competitions in state and national level events. These achievements cannot be brushed aside,” the court said.

Further, the court pointed out that of the five selectees, no other female athletes were selected, and Sameeha stood first. Hence, she must participate in the competition, so that she can bring laurels to the country, the court said. Finally, the court, as an interim measure, ordered Sameeha to be present before AISCD on or before Sunday, August 15. “And the AISCD on her appearance, will declare Sameeha to be selected and permitted to participate in the Poland Championship under the women category,” added the court.

Sameeha has 90% hearing impairment and is a long jump and 100-metre track athlete who has been competing since the age of 12.