Justice Amit Sharma inducted as Delhi HC permanent judge

Justice Amit Sharma was sworn in as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on Monday, March 6, after being administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

In addition to the list of Delhi High Court permanent judges, the Union had, on March 3, issued a notification for the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, who was earlier practicing as an Additional Judge. Last week, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to post the list of additional judges, who have been appointed as permanent judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Bombay, Delhi and Madras. Rijiju tweeted: "As per relevant provisions under the Constitution, the following Additional Judges are appointed as Permanent Judges of the respective High Courts. I extend my best wishes to them."

On May 31, 2022, the Union government notified the appointment of Justice Sharma following which, he took oath on June 1, 2022. The apex court Collegium had recommended his name for elevation as a judge of the Delhi High Court in November 2021, and last month, it recommended that Justice Sharma be made a permanent judge, against an existing vacancy. The Collegium had said: "Having regard to all the relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Shri Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, is suitable for being appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi."

"In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Shri Justice Amit Sharma, for being appointed as a Permanent Judge, consultation was held with a view to ascertain his suitability for elevation in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi," the Supreme Court Collegium said in the resolution dated February 15. In January, the Delhi High Court had also unanimously recommended his name for the post.