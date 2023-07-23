Justice Alok Aradhe sworn in as Telangana HC Chief Justice

Justice Aradhe succeeded Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was recently elevated as the judge of the Supreme Court.

news Court

Justice Alok Aradhe was, on Sunday, July 23, sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The High Court Registrar read out the warrant issued by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on July 18, appointing Justice Alok Aradhe, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The Governor handed over the warrant issued by the President to Justice Aradha before administering him the oath. Ministers, High Court judges and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Justice Aradhe succeeded Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was recently elevated as the judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Aradhe was appointed additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2009. He was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in 2016, where he also briefly served as an acting chief justice. In 2018, he was transferred to the Karnataka High Court. From July to October 2022, Justice Aradhe was the acting chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. He has a tenure as a High Court judge until April 2026.