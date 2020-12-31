Justice AK Goswami appointed as Chief Justice of Andhra High Court

The incumbent Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Justice JK Maheshwari has been transferred to Sikkim High Court.

The Union government on Thursday appointed Justice Arup Kumar Goswami as the new Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice Goswami, who was the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, will switch places with Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who was heading the Andhra Pradesh HC until now. The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium through a resolution passed earlier on December 14.

The Union government issued two notifications on Thursday, giving the go-ahead to the transfers, Bar & Bench reported. The notifications have been issued a day after Andhra Pradesh HC judge Justice Rakesh Kumar noted that Justice JK Maheshwari’s transfer was recommended after the Andhra Pradesh government made various allegations against him.

[Breaking] JK Maheshwari appointed Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, AK Goswami made Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Courthttps://t.co/Rckp1hW0h9 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 31, 2020

While the HC was hearing a petition seeking Justice Rakesh Kumar’s recusal from hearing petitions against the proposed sale of government lands under “Mission Build AP”, the latter made several critical statements against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government.

Justice Rakesh Kumar said that after the transfer of Justice JK Maheshwari, who stayed the Andhra government’s three capital move, “there is every likelihood that some time may be consumed in the reconstitution of the Bench and thereafter from zero hearing in those cases may commence.”

Taking exception to Justice Rakesh Kumar’s comments, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the judge’s remarks. Andhra Pradesh Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told the media that he had been informed about the judge speaking about "unrelated and non-contextual matters" in an order.

Justice Goswami graduated from Cotton College, Guwahati in 1981, and obtained his LLB degree from Government Law College, Guwahati in 1985, according to The Hindu. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram, before being appointed the standing counsel of Gauhati High Court in 2004. In 2011, he was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court, and he took oath as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court on October 15, 2019.

