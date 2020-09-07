Judith Ravin appointed new Consul General of the US Consulate in Chennai

Judith Ravin took over as the Consul General on September 6.

Judith Ravin assumed the post of Consul General at the United States Consulate General in Chennai, on Sunday. In an official statement issued by the US Consulate General Chennai, Consul General Ravin said, “It is my great privilege to represent the United States in South India, especially at this historically difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I look forward to advancing the shared goals of the United States and India in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry,” she added.

As a Consul General in Chennai, her responsibility includes building relations between the U.S and India in the consular jurisdiction which covers three Union Territories, along with the 3 states.

Judith Ravin has previously served as the Public Affairs Counselor at the US Embassy in Lima, Peru from 2017 to 2020. She also worked as the International Relations Officer General in Washington, D.C in the office of Haiti Special Coordinator from 2015 to 2017.

Ms. Ravin also served from 2013-2015 as the Deputy Cultural Affairs Officers in Islamabad, Pakistan, and the post of the country Cultural Affairs Officer at the U.S Embassy. Her work in diplomacy also included U.S embassies like Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Khartoum, Sudan; Yaoundé, Cameroon; and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

She did her undergraduate work at universities in France, Spain, and the United States. She holds a master’s degree from Harvard University in Romance Languages and Literatures. She also previously worked as an editor, translator, and journalist in Asia, Africa, and Latin America before joining the U.S Department of State in 2003 as stated in the release.

She is also the author of Ballet in the Cane Fields: Vignettes from a Dominican Wanderlogue (2014) and the co-author of Beyond Our Degrees of Separation: Washington Monsoons and Islamabad Blues (2017).