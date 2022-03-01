Judicial magistrate attacked with knife by Salem district court employee

The accused has been detained by the Hasthampatti police, while the judge has been moved to a hospital in Salem.

news Court

A court employee at the Salem district court complex tried to attack a judge by stabbing him with a knife on March 1, Tuesday. Office assistant Prakash attacked Judicial Magistrate IV M Ponpandi in the judgeâ€™s chamber with a knife. Prakash has been detained by the Hasthampatti police, while the judge has been moved to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Thirty-seven-year old Prakash was working as the office assistant of Judicial Magistrate of court no. IV Ponpandi. Hasthampatti police said that while Prakash has been detained, the reason for the attack is not known yet. An investigation is on and an FIR is yet to be registered, police said. Further details are awaited.

A week ago on February 23, a court complex in Secunderabad witnessed an incident of assault, as two advocates associated with the BJP and TRS were engaged in a brawl. Advocate Prasanna Naidu, who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had contested in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on a BJP ticket, filed a complaint that she was allegedly assaulted by fellow advocate Mekala Srinivas Yadav at the Malkajgiri Court complex in Telangana.

Srinivas Yadav, who was formerly associated with the BJP and is now reported to be an aide of Malkajgiri TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, also lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Prasanna Naidu had also assaulted him during the incident. The court complex where the incident took place is situated right next to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate office.

Earlier on December 23, 2021, one person died in a blast inside the district court complex in Ludhiana, while the court was functioning. The blast happened in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, damaging one of the walls in the complex and shattering windows of some vehicles parked in the premises.