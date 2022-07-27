Jubilee Hills gangrape: Police say chargesheet is backed with clinching evidence

The four minors who are accused in the case were granted conditional bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad police are all set to file the chargesheet in the Jubilee Hills minor gangrape case. The police say they have gathered clinching evidence in the case to nail five accused, charging them with rape. A minor and the fifth accused in the case, the MIM MLA’s son, will be charged for outraging the modesty of the survivor. The police have said that the chargesheet is ready and they will file it anytime now. The sixty-day deadline to file the chargesheet in the case will end on July 31.

Speaking to TNM, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said, “The DNA samples collected from the vehicle and the clothes of the survivor proved to be clinching evidence in the case, enough to nail the five accused. Once the chargesheet is filed we will write to the Juvenile Justice Board to try the four minors accused in the case as adults.”



The forensic analysis teams managed to collect DNA samples from the body fluids found on the vehicle’s seat covers, from the tissues used by the accused and also from the dress worn by the survivor on the day of the incident. The police also have collected the tower locations of the phones of the accused and CCTV footage from the day of the crime. Besides this, the police also have the statement of the survivor in which she has stated that she was gangraped by the accused. Police believe that all the evidence put together will make for a water-tight chargesheet in the case.

Police sources in the investigating team told TNM that at this point even if the survivor withdraws her version there is enough evidence to convict the accused. “The technical evidence collected is very strong in the case,” the source said.

Four minors granted bail

The four minors accused in the case were granted conditional bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday. According to police, four appeals were made by the accused for bail but were rejected by the Board. Highly placed police sources told TNM that the police had provided a 10-point document to the Board urging them not to grant bail to the accused and this is why four earlier appeals were rejected. “The main point among them was that the accused belong to rich and influential families and that their influence could hamper the course of investigation and be detrimental to the case.”

It is learnt that the counsel for the accused contended that the minors were entitled to bail considering the investigation was nearing its end. The counsel stated that the identification parade, recording of statement of the survivor under section 164 CrPC before the magistrate, DNA test and the forensic analysis have already been completed and hence there was no chance of the investigation being hampered. Granting conditional bail, the Board ordered the accused to cooperate with the investigation and to mark their attendance every month before the district probation officer and also furnish a surety. The fifth accused, a child in conflict with law and the son of a legislator, continues to remain at a juvenile home as his bail plea was earlier rejected. The only adult in the case Saduddin Malik was also earlier refused bail.

The 17-year-old minor was gangraped in Jubilee Hills on May 28 by the five accused. The incident happened at an isolated place in an Innova car In Jubilee Hills. The accused and the minor had met at a party at a pub in the city. The father of the survivor lodged a complaint with police on May 31, three days after the incident. Initially, a case of sexual assault was registered and when the facts of the case came to light the sections were changed to gangrape.



