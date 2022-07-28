Jubilee Hills gangrape: Hyderabad MLAâ€™s minor son gets bail

Earlier, four other accused minors were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board and released from the Juvenile Home on July 26.

A Hyderabad legislatorâ€™s son, who is the fifth juvenile booked in the gangrape of a 17-year-old in Jubilee Hills on May 28, was granted bail by the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, July 27. He had filed a bail petition in the court on July 19. The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday allowed the four other minors accused in the case to be released on bail from the Juvenile Home in Saidabad. Saduddin Malik, the only adult named in the case is still lodged in Chanchalguda jail.

While granting bail to the MLAâ€™s son, Justice K Surender asked his parents to submit a parental bond for proper identification before he could be released, according to a report in The Times of India. The mother of the accused was also directed to furnish an undertaking stating that upon release on bail, the juvenile will not come into contact with the survivor, have association with any known criminal or be exposed to any physical or psychological danger, the report said.

The minorâ€™s mother has been directed to report before the district probation officer (DPO) on the first Monday of every month for six months. The DPO was advised to strictly monitor the activities of the minor and submit a monthly report to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The court also directed the parents of the accused to inform the board in case there is any change in their place of residence and to provide details of their new address.

The four Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) were released after remaining in custody for nearly 50 days. The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail after their counsels argued that they were entitled to bail as the investigation into the case has been completed by the police. The Jubilee Hills police have completed the identification parade, recording of statement of the survivor under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the magistrate, DNA test and forensic examination of the car in which the minor survivor was allegedly gangraped by the five accused.