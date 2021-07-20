JSW Energy to TCS, TN govt signs investment deals worth Rs 17000 crore

Chief Minister M K Stalin will lay the foundation stone for nine projects during the conclave and will also inaugurate five other projects during the function.

The Tamil Nadu government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and signed projects with several companies at an investment conclave in Chennai on Tuesday, July 20, attracting an investment of around Rs 17,000 crore. Chief Minister M K Stalin will lay the foundation stone for nine projects during the conclave. He will also inaugurate five other projects during the function.

Some of the major investment deals include those with: JSW Renew Energy Two Limited for Rs 3,000 crore which will create 600 jobs at Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Tirupur; German firm ZF Wabco for Rs 1,800 crore, creating 5000 jobs at Sipcot Oragadam; Singapore firm Capita Land for Rs 1,200 crore, creating 100 jobs in Ambattur; Srivaru Motors for Rs 1,000 crore, creating 4,500 jobs in Coimbatore; and TCS Phase 3 for Rs 900 crore, creating 15,000 jobs at Sipcot IT park Siruseri.

According to senior officials in the Industries Department that is spearheading the conclave, 35 projects would commence in various parts of the state. While foundation stone will be laid for some projects, for others MoU will be signed.

Danish auto component manufacturer Dinexâ€™s unit in Mahindra World City, Coral Manufacturing Worksâ€™ unit in Erode are among the projects that would be inaugurated.

The Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu told IANS, "We are on a massive investment drive for the state of Tamil Nadu. Many industrial majors have evinced interest in the state and we are expecting huge investments in the state with around 82,400 jobs being provided."

JSW Energy has signed a Rs 3,000 crore investment agreement with the state government for setting up windmills at Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tirupur districts of the state.

TCS would set up an IT/ ITES company with an investment of Rs 900 crore while Capita Land will be investing Rs 1,200 crore for setting up a data centre at Ambattur

The foundation laying of a Rs 150 crore liquid oxygen plant of INOX air products will also be conducted at Hosur on Tuesday. The plant, according to the industries department, will have a production capacity of 200 MT per day.

With IANS inputs