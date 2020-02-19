Jr NTR to work with ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel?

The actor is currently busy working on the magnum opus ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli.

Flix Tollywood

There has been much buzz around the upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt and several others.

Jr NTR will reportedly be wrapping up his portion of the film in a few months, which has caused several fans to speculate what project the actor would be signing on next.

Reports have now surfaced which suggest that he will be collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel, who is reportedly in talks with the actor. If things work out, the film will go to floors early next year.

In the meantime, the actor will be working with director Trivikram Srinivas on an upcoming project. Groundwork is reportedly on for the film which is expected to begin shooting later this year.

The actor is currently busy finishing up his scenes in RRR which will be released in January 2021. Actor Ram Charan is reportedly playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju in this multi starrer, while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sita. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also been roped in for a role. He and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film. Tamil actor-director Samuthirakani has also been signed on for an important character in RRR.

MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. The film is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores.