Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli kickstart RRR promotions in Japan

SS Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’, starring actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, is set to hit the big screens in Japan on October 21.

Following its massive success in India and the United States, team RRR is gearing up for the film’s release in Japan on October 21, Friday. Actors Junior NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli are taking part in the pre-release promotions in Japan. On Wednesday, Junior NTR was spotted along with his family, including his kids and wife, at an airport in the east Asian country. A video clip of the actor interacting with people at the airport has also surfaced online.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s wife, entrepreneur Upasena Konidela took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo dining with their fans at a local restaurant in Japan. From fan art to customised products, many images from the promotional campaign have been shared from the RRR movie’s official social media handles.

Set in pre-Independence India, RRR is a fictionalised tale of two real life revolutionaries — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan has essayed the role of Alluri Sitaram, while Jr NTR can be seen as Bheem in the film. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR has minted over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. The film had its theatrical release on March 25 in Telugu and four other languages, namely Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

こんにちは Japan , we are coming!! #RRRMovie is all geared up to release in Japan on the 21st of October. #RRRinJapan October 18, 2022

'RRR' have changed my life and I had to be back with this. If you still haven't checked out RRR yet pls go and watch the movie, i promise its worth it! #RRR pic.twitter.com/WpFh7ruqwg — Anesh (@aneshb25) October 17, 2022

After being rejected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023, RRR had filed nominations under 14 categories as part of their ‘For Your Consideration’ (FYC) campaign. RRR has submitted to be nominated under multiple categories including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and VFX, among others.

The FYC campaign was introduced formally earlier this month, when RRR was re-released as a part of the Beyond Fest in the US. As per reports, the film received thunderous applause from audiences at the 932-seater TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, and reportedly collected $21,000 from the single show. The Hindi-dubbed version of RRR is streaming on Netflix, while the original Telugu as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions are on ZEE5.

Jr NTR will soon commence work on his next project with director Koratala Siva. Tentatively titled NTR 30, the film marks his first collaboration with actor Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has teamed up with Kollywood director Shankar for RC 15.