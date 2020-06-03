Actor Meera Chopra of Bangaram fame was faced with a torrent of rape threats and harassment online from self-proclaimed Junior NTR fans. This happened after she said in an interactive #askMeera session on Twitter that she didn’t know Tollywood star Jr NTR.

The interactive session happened on Monday. When a Twitter user asked her to say something about Jr NTR, the actor, Meera replied, “I don’t know him. I am not his fan.”

After this, several self-proclaimed NTR fans initiated a vile campaign against Meera, which included gangrape threats, sexually abusive comments, slut shaming; some even went to the extent of wishing that her parents should die of the novel coronavirus.

Taken aback by the vicious campaign, the actor called out Jr NTR. “@tarak9999 I didn’t know that I’ll be called a bitch, whore and a porn star, just because I like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do you feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet!!” she tweeted, tagging Jr NTR.

@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://t.co/dsoRg0awQl — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, “Well I didn’t know not being somebody’s fan was a crime. I want to say this aloud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, you could be raped, murdered, gangraped, your parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They are totally spoiling the name of their idol.”

Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999 , u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

While no celebrity came out in support of the actor, singer Chinmayi Sripaada who has often faced such misogynistic vitriol and online harassment, intervened and asked Meera to take screenshots of the abusive comments and file a complaint with the National Commission for Women.

“Even though this is traumatic, ask your followers to pick the most abusive ones or best, contact a lawyer to draft this complaint for you. Get it done ASAP. I am happy to speak to you on this on what to do, if you want to talk. I'll leave my number on DM,” Chinmayi said.

Meera Chopra, who remained undeterred by the harassment, responded to Chinmayi, saying, “I am not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a personal one now. They are openly threatening, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to be pulled down. Thanks for the support. I’ll be in touch!”

Iam not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a petsonal one now. they r openly threatning, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to ne pulled down. Thanks fr the support. Ill be in touch! https://t.co/cgMTgHv79l — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Seeking action against the abusers, she approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, attaching the screenshots of the abusive comments. She also tagged the National Commission for Women.

@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts. pic.twitter.com/7bBEz2fZHh — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Fans of several male actors – including Vijay, Ajith, Salman Khan, Mammootty, among others – have been known to resort to online harassment and abuse for people who speak against or disfavour their stars.

Meera Chopra has acted in both Telugu and Tamil films, including Vaana (Telugu), Maru dhamalai (Tamil), and Lee (Tamil).