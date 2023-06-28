Jr NTR fan’s suicide in AP: Parents raise doubts over selfie video, seek probe

Shyam’s parents said they suspect that the selfie videos — in which the young man was heard making dejected statements and saying goodbye to his parents and loved ones — appeared to be edited.

news News

The death of actor Jr NTR’s die-hard fan Shyam remained shrouded in mystery even after Andhra Pradesh police released selfie video of the youth before he died by suicide. The youth’s family raised doubts about the video. His father Srinivasa Rao said that the voice of another person is heard in the video. The video also appears to be into different pieces.

“Police should find out if Shyam spoke those words on his own or somebody made him speak,” he said.

In the video, Shyam is heard saying he has no interest in the job and hence was ending his life “Mummy, daddy, I am sorry. Whether I am there or not, be happy. I am a waste in the eyes of all. If there is another birth, I would like to be born to you. I can’t do the job. That’s why I have taken this decision. Miss you Mummy, Daddy. Saianna miss you anna (elder brother). You are my biggest brother. If there is another birth, I would like to be born as your disciple. Love you forever Saianna,” he said.

Son of Srinivasa Rao and Seeta, Shyam’s full name was Shyam Manikantha Ramprasad. The 21-year-old allegedly hanged himself at his aunt’s residence in Modekurru village in Kothapeta mandal of Konaseema district on June 25.

However, the circumstances under which he was found hanging has raised suspicions.

Photographs of Shyam’s body went viral on social media. Many netizens demanded a thorough probe. Hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR has been trending on the microblogging site for the last couple of days.

Netizens doubted the police version that it was a suicide and alleged that somebody murdered him and made it look like suicide.

Many Twitter users pointed out that Shyam’s feet were touching the ground and that there were no marks around his neck. Some see a similarity with the circumstances under which actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead.

They also pointed out that there were injury marks on the mouth and other parts of the body. They questioned how the youth hanged himself when there were bleeding injuries on his hands.

Locals were also not ready to believe that he resorted to the extreme step after consuming ganja. Those who claim to know the family say he was not addicted to ganja. They say he was also not under depression due to lack of a job as there was no pressure from the family.

Shyam’s parents had moved to Tirupati for livelihood few years ago. He had studied hotel management and was searching for a job. The youth had come to his grandmother’s house in Khandrika village about 15 days ago. Since there was no power at grandmother’s house on June 24, he went to aunt’s house in Modukuru village. As his aunt had gone to Tirupati, he stayed back. He was alone in the house and on June 25, he was found hanging.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and on a complaint by Shyam’s grandmother registered a case and took up investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatramna said their investigation shows Shyam ended his life due to personal reasons. He said the youth cut his hands with a blade. Police found a blade and mobile phone in his pocket. The police official said if anyone has doubt about the cause of his death, they can lodge a complaint and the police will investigate from that angle.

Shyam was a diehard fan of popular actor Jr NTR. He reportedly attended every event of the actor.

After attending the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s film Das Ka Dhamki, Jr NTR was walking off the stage, surrounded by several security persons. A suddenly pushed the security persons and hugged Jr NTR from behind. The fan looked very emotional. While the actor’s security tried to pull the fan away, Jr NTR stopped them. The actor hugged the fan.

The video had gone viral on social media. It was widely shared since Monday along with the hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR.

Shyam’s death case took a political turn on Tuesday when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough investigation.

“The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served.”

Local leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rubbished the allegations and said Naidu was trying to draw political mileage from even the tragic death of a youth.

Jr NTR also issued a statement, terming the death of Shyam as very painful. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Shyam. The 'RRR' actor said not knowing how and under what circumstances he died is heartbreaking. He requested the government to immediately conduct a probe into Shyam’s death.