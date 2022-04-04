Journalists assaulted at 'Hindu Mahapanchayat’, Narsinghanand booked for hate speech

The journalists, belonging to various organisations, were allegedly assaulted and manhandled by those present at the event.

After several journalists were allegedly assaulted by a mob at a ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ event in Delhi, three FIRs were registered by the Delhi police on April 3, Sunday, in connection with the event. Yati Narsinghanand, who has a history of inciting violence against Muslims, was booked along with other speakers for alleged hate speeches made at the event that “50% of Hindus will convert” in 20 years if a Muslim becomes the Prime Minister of the country. A second FIR was registered on a complaint received from two journalists of a news portal, police said.

"In their complaint, they alleged that at around 1.30 pm, when they were rushing towards the exit, they were manhandled and assaulted by a group of people who also tried to snatch their mobile phones and I-cards," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The third FIR was registered on another complaint received from a freelance journalist, who alleged that at around 1 pm, when he and two other journalists were interviewing a man, some people assaulted him, the officer said. "Police intervened and ensured their safety. They were medically examined and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," she added.

One of the journalists, Arbab Ali, who went to cover the event on behalf of Article 14, shared details of the incident on Twitter. He wrote that amidst the communal speeches, he and another journalist Meer Faisal, who works for The Hindustan Gazette, were interviewing people when “suddenly, a group of right-wingers came to us and snatched our cameras and phones.” They asked the two journalists their names and called them ‘jihadi’, Ali wrote.

The mob started saying that “we should be beaten for this” as if covering the event was a crime and being Muslim is a crime. 4/n — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) April 3, 2022

They were then forced to delete media from their phones and manhandled, he wrote. Amid threats by a huge mob who followed them, police moved them into a police vehicle along with three other journalists and took them to Mukherjee Nagar police station, he wrote. The five journalists who were taken to the police station included Meghnad Bose of The Quint, who was also allegedly manhandled, and photojournalist Mohd Meherbaan, who Ali says was injured when he entered the police van.

I had gone as press representative of @Article14live to cover the Hindu Mahapanchayat event. When I showed them my letter and ID, they said “It doesn’t matter. You’re a Muslim.” They then repeatedly called me a Jihadi. They then checked my Aadhar and said that I’m from Jamia. 1/2 — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) April 3, 2022

In another incident, Shivangi Saxena and Ronak Bhat from Newslaundry were allegedly assaulted and manhandled. FIRs have been registered over both the incidents. All cases are being investigated and no arrests have been made yet, police said.

Our producer Ronak Bhat was assaulted today while covering Hindu Mahapanchayat event at Burari. Our reporter @shivangi441 was manhandled, she says she was recognised from her last year's report on hate speech at Jantar Mantar & targeted. CC @DelhiPolice https://t.co/MUGDCFcAUt — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) April 3, 2022

Police said they had denied permission for the event but the organisers still went ahead with it and around 700-800 people were present at the venue. Three FIRs have been lodged in connection with the event, police said, adding that legal action is being taken against those spreading rumours and misinformation using various platforms, including through social media.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said a request letter seeking permission for organising the event was received in North-West district from Preet Singh, president, Save India Foundation. Singh is a resident of outer Delhi's Mangolpuri.

"The request was denied on the ground that the organiser had no permission from the land-owning agency -- Delhi Development Authority -- for organising this sabha at the Burari ground. Despite the denial by Delhi Police, on Sunday, organiser Preet Singh reached the Burari ground with his supporters in the morning and started organising the Hindu Mahapanchayat Sabha. Around 700-800 people gathered at the event place and the invitees of the organiser started delivering speeches from the stage," the statement said.

A police team reached the venue of the event. Some of the speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, and Suresh Chauhanke, chief editor of Sudarshan News, uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between two communities, authorities added.

Accordingly, a case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Save India Foundation is the same group that had earlier held a similar controversial event at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised. Singh was arrested by the Delhi Police for making a hate speech at the Jantar Mantar event. Narsinghanand is currently on bail in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.

"Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039, a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim becomes the prime minister, 50% Hindus will convert, 40% will be killed and the remaining 10% will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years. This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms," Narsinghanand is heard saying in a video clip of the mahapanchayat, which is being circulated on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video.

Narsinghanand has been involved in hate speech cases in the past as well. An FIR was lodged in Haridwar against him for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at the Dharma Sansad, which was held in the holy town between December 17 and December 19 last year.

In Sunday’s event, Narsinghanand went on to assert that Hindus should stop "begging" for their rights. "For long I have seen Hindus begging for their demands to be fulfilled. But I have not seen even a single demand of any Hindu being met. We got Ram Janmabhoomi not by begging but through the court's intervention, so stop being a beggar," he was heard saying in the video clip.

With PTI inputs