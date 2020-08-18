Journalist Prashant Kanojia arrested, UP cops allege he morphed tweet on Ram temple

The FIR has alleged that Prashant “tweeted a morphed photo of a social media post made by Hindu Army leader Sushil Tiwari to spread hatred.”

news Controversy

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was on Tuesday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, who have alleged that he had posted a morphed tweet against a right-wing leader over the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prashant’s wife and journalist Jagisha Arora told The Quint, “Some men who claimed to be from UP police came to our residence at around 1 pm and arrested Kanojia. Most of the men were not in uniform, except one or two. They took him to Vasant Vihar police station and said he will be produced in some court for transit remand and then taken to Lucknow thereafter. The police said it is in connection with some tweet.”

According to the report, the FIR against Kanojia was registered at the Hazratganj Police station. He has been accused of “tweeting a morphed photo of a social media post made by Hindu Army leader Sushil Tiwari to spread hatred.”

Journalist Neha Dixit also tweeted, “Journalist Kanojia picked by UP police from his residence half an hour back. Said 'in connection with a tweet.' No written orders or details were shared. Taken to Vasant Vihar station in Delhi. Will be taken to Lucknow thereafter.”

As per a report in The Wire, Prashant has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 500 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility), and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes). He has also been booked under Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000.

This is the third time an FIR has been filed against Kanojia over a social media post. Kanojia was previously arrested last year in April for sharing a video of a woman who said she wanted to ‘marry’ UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.