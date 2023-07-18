Jolt to ruling BRS as ex-MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy decides to join Congress

Ex-legislator Teegala Krishna Reddy is unhappy that his rival and current state Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who herself defected to the BRS from Congress, is likely to get a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections from his home seat of Mahes

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received another setback ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections with senior leader and former Greater Hyderabad Mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy deciding to join the Congress. He is likely to join the grand old party along with his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy, who is Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Rangareddy district. Krishna Reddy and Anitha Reddy had a secret meeting with AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 18.

This will be the second jolt to the BRS as ex-cabinet minister Jupally Krishna Rao, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and 33 others quit the ruling party and joined the Congress last month.

Krishna Reddy is believed to have taken the decision after clear indications that the BRS will not give him a ticket from Maheshwaram constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The former MLA is unhappy as Chief Minister K. Chanrdasekhar Rao has reportedly decided to give the BRS ticket from Maheshwaram Assembly seat to Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. She had contested against Krishna Reddy as the Congress candidate in 2018 elections and defected to the BRS with 11 other MLAs post the polls.

Krishna Reddy has been sulking ever since Sabitha Indra Reddy switched loyalties to BRS along with some other Congress leaders in 2019. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, rewarded her with a Cabinet berth. Krishna Reddy, who began his political journey with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has served as Mayor of Hyderabad from 2002 to 2007. He was also Chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

When the Maheshwaram constituency was created in 2009, he contested as a TDP candidate but lost to Sabitha Indra Reddy. In 2014, he was elected from the same constituency, defeating Malreddy Ranga Reddy of the Congress. However, a few months after the polls, he crossed over to the TRS along with three other TDP MLAs.

Krishna Reddy said his opponents within the party are saying that since his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy is Rangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson, his family should not get two posts. The former Mayor said it would not be “proper” if he opens his mouth to respond to them.

Last year, Krishna Reddy alleged that minister Sabitha Indira Reddy was encouraging encroachments in Maheshwaram constituency. He said the minister was promoting encroachments and remarked that even lakes and schools were not being spared.