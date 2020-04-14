JobsForHer to Upgrad: Here are 5 platforms that can help you upskill

This is the right time to upskill yourself as the current lockdown has left many employees worried about their future.

As each of us navigates the impact of COVID-19 on our lives, some have already seen pay cuts and appraisals are getting delayed. The current situation and the ongoing lockdown has left employees feeling anxious and worried about their future. So, this is the right time to upskill yourself and gain more knowledge.

Here are five platforms that can come in handy:

1. JobsForHer

JobsForHer is a platform that enables women to start, restart and rise in their careers. This platform connects 1.8 million women across India with top reskilling & upskilling partners who provide online courses, specialisations and degrees. Women can choose courses like Data Science, Digital Marketing, Big data, Data Analytics etc. to update themselves in new technologies and be job-ready for new challenges. Some of the partners include RainKraft-Power Your ReStart, Great Learning, Skillzo, iDreamCareer, etc. There are also many partners who have curated offerings for women returning from a break like a one-year MBA program for women returnees by SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management Research).

2. UpGrad

UpGrad is an online platform that offers educational services. UpGrad's range of programs consists of digital marketing, product management, entrepreneurship, data analytics, data-driven management, and digital technology management. It offers industry insights and student support services. Whether youâ€™re an amateur or a professional, Data Science courses with upGrad will equip you with the practical and theoretical knowledge required in order to become a successful Data Scientist. Professionals can get a chance to study about open source tools and libraries, Python, databases, SQL, data visualisation, data analysis and machine learning.

3. Udacity

Udacity is a global learning platform connecting education to jobs and providing students with skills to advance careers. Udacity Nanodegree programs provide credentials earned through a series of online courses and projects in an array of subjects from self-driving cars and AI to data science and digital marketing. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global employer-partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to close talent gaps. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the privately-funded company has operations in India, China, Egypt, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. Its investors include Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures and Drive Capital.

4. Coursera

This is an online learning platform that offers massive open online courses (MOOC), specialisations, and degrees. Coursera works with universities and other organisations to offer online courses, specialisations, and degrees in a variety of subjects such as engineering, data science, machine learning, mathematics, business, computer science, digital marketing, humanities, medicine, biology, social sciences, and others.

5. Simplilearn

Simplilearn is one of the worldâ€™s leading certification training providers. This platform provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and Data Science among others, where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply.