JNTU-Kakinada guesthouse used as ‘honeymoon’ suite, triggers row

A five-member committee headed by the University rector will probe the incident, following widespread criticism over the use of the guesthouse for non-academic purposes.

A curious incident in Andhra Pradesh where a newly-wed couple purportedly used the guesthouse of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada as a honeymoon suite has invited widespread criticism. Visuals of the room decorated with flowers were widely circulated, surprising the university fraternity and sparking outrage. Stung by the flak, the university management on Saturday, August 21, constituted an internal committee headed by its Rector GVR Prasada Raju to probe into the alleged misuse of the guesthouse. The state government has also sought a report on the incident, according to PTI.

The guesthouse was booked by University Women Empowerment Cell director A Swarna Kumari, who herself is an alumna. "One of our staffers booked the guesthouse for use by another professor's student. But the purpose for which it was used was wrong and we have launched an inquiry into it,” JNTU-K Registrar R Srinivasa Rao told PTI over phone. He said action would be initiated against the “guilty” after the committee submits its report in a few days. While Swarna Kumar had booked the guest house for two days from August 18, the couple seemed to have occupied the room on these allotted days.

Students unions raised a protest at JNTU-K after it came to light that the guest house was used for a honeymoon by a couple, as the guesthouse was meant to accommodate visiting professors and research scholars. They demanded action against the “guilty,” claiming it “damaged the sanctity of an educational institution.” Registrar Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that the five-member committee has been asked to submit a report within two days, and an action taken report will be submitted by the university to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) within a week. Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has also condemned the use of the university guest house for non-academic purposes, The Hindu reported.

According to PTI, some university staff members are believed to have helped in decorating the guesthouse for the occasion and also arranged videography. The couple reportedly shared the video with friends and it also went public. University officials said all of these claims would be probed and suitable action would be taken based on the report.

