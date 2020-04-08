JNTU Hyderabad tells colleges to start online classes

Since the lockdown was announced, classes in all constituent and affiliated colleges of JNTU-H were suspended till April 14.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad (JNTUH) has asked its affiliate colleges – over 250 – to begin online courses for students to continue their studies remotely amid the lockdown.

Due to the lockdown, like other institutions, the classes in all of JNUTH’s constituent and affiliated including autonomous colleges were suspended till April 14.

And now, for ‘effective utilization of time’, students are to be engaged in learning activities during the lockdown period. In this regard, all the principals and directors of the affiliated institutes have been directed to explore suitable online methods to help students and facilitate the faculty accordingly during the lockdown period.

The university administration, in a circular released by the JNTUH Registrar Dr A Govardhan, has also suggested some methods that college authorities can use to make online teaching ‘easy’. Some of them are email groups, where the faculty can share reading materials; PowerPoint presentations through groups email IDs; video lectures, where faculty can record their lecturers and share it through Google drive, email or WhatsApp, or upload on the website; and usage of Skype and Zoom applications.

The faculty was also advised to identify and use the teaching material available on the NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) and SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds). The university also asked faculty to use other means or platforms, which facilitates reaching out to students in handling online classes and giving out assignments.

Accordingly, all the directors and principals are informed to facilitate both regular and contractual faculty to conduct online lessons. Further the colleges were also asked to submit a report on the measures taken in their institutes in regard by April 10, 2020.

After the lockdown period is over, the university may conduct examinations as per the instructions that are being given from time to time as per the varsity.

The nationwide 21-day lockdown is till April 14. However, there has not been clarity on whether it will be extended or be lifted in phases. Meanwhile in Telangana, in a recent press conference held by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, extension of the lockdown for one or two more weeks was hinted at. “Economy can be revived, but not the lives,” the CM said.

As of now, Telangana has 404 COVID-19 cases, with 11 deaths and 45 recoveries.