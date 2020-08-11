J&K student body asks Karnataka CM to drop sedition case on 3 Kashmiri students

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also sought that the students be allowed to continue their studies in Bengaluru and be allowed a transfer from Hubbali.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), an independent student body, has written to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urging him to drop the case of sedition against three Kashmiri students studying in a Hubbali engineering college. They also urged that the students be allowed to get a transfer and continue their studies in Bengaluru so that there is a “safe environment” to “heal their psychological trauma and to continue their education without any further hindrance”.

It may be recalled that the trio who were arrested on February 15 got bail in June after the police delayed the charge sheet in the trial court. Incidentally, a week later the bail, the investigating officer in the case was suspended for the delay in filing the charge sheet against them. While the bail was granted on account of the police failing to file the charge sheet, the Karnataka High Court on April 20 had observed that there was no prima facie case of sedition against the three students,

The JKSA in its letter dated August 10 said the three students who were arrested in Hubballi after a video featuring them went viral on social media, belong to financially poor families and were admitted in the college through a central government scholarship scheme. They also reminded that the students were arrested by police only after vehement protests by right-wing organisations even though the police had initially let them go after questioning.

In the controversial video, the three students were seen listening to a song made for the Pakistan army and shouting “Azadi”, “Pakistan” and “Zindabad” as part of the song’s chorus.

Part of the letter reads, “The students should not be deprived of the fundamental right to education which the constitution of India upholds against the odds. Whereas three students are citizens of India and the permanent residents of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the sedition charges against them is an unacceptable harsh punishment framed against under baseless allegations which will run their future and will further alienate them The charges will have serious psychosomatic consequences on the students, hence should be immediately withdrawn.”

They also mentioned that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic the family members of these three students are worried about their wellbeing.

They concluded, “Therefore, keeping in view the above facts and circumstances, we are requesting you to urgently look into the matter and kindly give chance to the students to continue their studies and restore their faith in the ethical standing of your Institution and the fair constitution of India...We again urge you to drop the sedition charges against them and revoke their suspension and transfer their college from Hubbali to Bangalore City, so that a safe environment is provided to them to heal their psychological trauma and to continue.”