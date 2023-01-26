J&K to Karnataka: What states presented in Republic Day tableaux

Twenty-three tableaux â€” 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries â€” depicting the country's cultural heritage were seen during the 2023 Republic Day Parade.

Most of the tableaux that rolled down the Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day parade were centred around the theme of women empowerment. Around 479 artists, who were selected through Vande Bharatam dance competition organised across the country, performed a piece on women empowerment.

Twenty-three tableaux â€” 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries â€” depicting the country's cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security, rolled down on Kartavya Path. Andhra Pradesh tableau presented Prabhala Theertham, the festival of farmers during Makara Sankranti. Kerala presented the tableau of folk traditions. The tractor portrayed Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020, who scored top marks in a literacy exam at the age of 96.

The Jammu & Kashmir tableau, with its theme of â€˜Naya J&K' showcased the Amarnath shrine, tulip gardens and lavender fields. The Ladakh tableau was based on tourism and the local culture. The tableau of Uttarakhand presented the temple of Jageshwar Dham located near Almora, Garhwal, Kumaon and Manaskhand.

The tableau of Tripura showcased sustainable livelihood through tourism and organic farming in Tripura with active participation of women.

The main attraction of Jharkhand's tableau was the glimpse of Baba Baidyanath Dham. The tableau of Karnataka also presented Nari Shakti Mahotsav. In the tableau of Uttar Pradesh, the festival of lights was displayed.

The tableau of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showcased the International Year of Millets 2023 and India's initiative on it. The tableau of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs featured Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS). In the tableau of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Narcotics Control Bureau showed 'Sankalp 75 - Drug-free India'. Women officers were highlighted in the tableau of the Central Armed Police Forces of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Central Public Works Department tried to explain biodiversity conservation in its tableau.