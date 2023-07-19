J&K administration refutes allegations of stone pelting on Amarnath pilgrims

The viral video of the â€˜stoning of Amarnath yatrisâ€™ is sought to be refuted as misleading by the government.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has refuted as misleading allegations of stoning of Amarnath yatris by miscreants as seen in a video circulated in social media, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The administration said that the incident had happened following a minor dispute among poniwallas themselves. "The administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra," the statement asserted.

It went on to claim, â€œThe local people have been on forefront to make the yatra successful by rendering their relentless services since the beginning. This yatra is an example of brotherhood, communal harmony and unity among the people."

Besides, the yatra represented spirituality and had been a substantial contributor to economic development of J&K, noted the statement.

"The video has been created with malicious intention to create division among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful yatra. All the yatris who have embarked on the pilgrimage of Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified to the good quality of services and appreciated the seamless yatra," the statement said.

"It is pertinent to mention that the administration is committed to ensure safety and security of yatris and all the stakeholders involved with yatra. The administration has taken serious note of the incident and directed police to take strict action against those who are involved in the incident and lodge FIR against rumour mongers. Besides, the social media users are asked to refrain from spreading fake news."