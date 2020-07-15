JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Ambani

Reliance Industries launched JioMeet video conferencing app recently with unlimited free calling, in a bid to take on rival Zoom.

Atom Tech Shorts

India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch. This was announced by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday at the companyâ€™s 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Reliance Industries launched JioMeet video conferencing app recently with unlimited free calling, in a bid to take on rival Zoom.

JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and the web.

Addressing the company's 43rd AGM, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.

Education was highlighed as an important use case scenario where JioMeet could be used. It w

as announced that JioMeet can be used to conduct daily online assemblies for schools, with no limit on the number of students or the call duration. Further, it will also have some of the world's best content to help students with adaptive learning.

According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on for as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

Earlier in July, Jio launched a free video-conferencing application called JioMeet, taking on US-based Zoom platform.

The application can be used to hold instant meetings, chat with friends and also to schedule a meeting in advance and share meeting details with invitees.

JioMeet offers unlimited meetings per day and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours.

The application can be used on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, SIP/H.323 systems.

JioMeet had already been downloaded over 10,000 times from Google Play Store just after its launch.

Reliance made a slew of announcements on Wednesday including the development of a homegrown 5G telecom solution.

"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said.

With PTI inputs